PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Matching bone marrow donors with patients was one of the goals at an event in Philadelphia Saturday, and it had a couple of high-profile supporters.

Former NFL and Villanova player, Brandyn Harvey, and retired Villanova Football coach, Andy Talley, were at the Navy Yard Saturday morning for the “Be the Match” walk and run.

Harvey emceed the event and encouraged people to sign up for the national bone marrow registry.

Coach Talley said he’s been involved with “Be the Match” since 1992.