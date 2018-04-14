PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 21-year-old man has died after he was struck by a vehicle Saturday morning in the Franklinville section of Philadelphia.

Authorities say it happened as the victim crossed the street at Front and Luzerne Street around 4 a.m Saturday.

He was transported to Temple University.

Police arrested the 39-year-old driver on suspicion of DUI.

The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with officers.

Formal charges are still pending at this time.