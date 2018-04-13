PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A group of young adults are getting ready for a prom night they never thought they would have.

With the help of the JEVS E3 Power Center City, about 20 men and women are fulfilling that special rite of passage.

The students got a chance to pick out suits, gowns and jewelry for the night as part of a “Glam Fit” session held at the E3 Center on Friday.

Organizers say the prom builds confidence, and for some fulfills a dream.

Their special night is coming up at the end of April.