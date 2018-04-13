BREAKING: Trump: U.S. Launches Strikes On Syria  
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A group of young adults are getting ready for a prom night they never thought they would have.

young adults attend prom Chance To Attend Prom Fulfills Dream For GED Students

Credit: (CBS3)

With the help of the JEVS E3 Power Center City, about 20 men and women are fulfilling that special rite of passage.

ged students prom Chance To Attend Prom Fulfills Dream For GED Students

Credit: (CBS3)

The students got a chance to pick out suits, gowns and jewelry for the night as part of a “Glam Fit” session held at the E3 Center on Friday.

ged students prom 3 Chance To Attend Prom Fulfills Dream For GED Students

Credit: (CBS3)

Organizers say the prom builds confidence, and for some fulfills a dream.

ged students prom 2 Chance To Attend Prom Fulfills Dream For GED Students

Credit: (CBS3)

Their special night is coming up at the end of April.

