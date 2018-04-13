PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are turning to “Star Wars” to help remind residents about a serious issue across the city.

Police are warning residents not to leave their car running unattended, and they’re using Princess Leia to help.

“Years ago, you served with @PhillyPolice in the Cone Wars. Now we beg you to help us in the struggle against auto thieves. Please don’t leave your car running, while unattended. This is our most desperate hour. Help us, Philadelphians! You’re our only hope,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Stephen Clark tweeted on Friday morning, using a “Star Wars” GIF to get his point across.

According to police, there have been 1,455 reported auto thefts so far this year, which is an 11 percent increase from the same time last year.