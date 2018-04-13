Filed Under:Delaware, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 59-year-old man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly applying restricted-use pesticide in the U.S. Virgin Islands that left a Delaware family seriously ill.

Jose Rivera, 59, was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury for allegedly violating the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act.

Rivera allegedly knowingly applied the restricted-use fumigant containing methyl bromide inside a luxury villa in St. John, where Steve Esmond, his wife Teresa Devine and their two teenage sons were staying in March 2015.

The EPA says the health effects of using methyl bromide includes central nervous system and respiratory system damage.

Earlier this year, Terminix was sentenced to pay a total of $9.2 million in criminal fines and restitution.

 

