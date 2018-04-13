PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — La Salle University is investigating a threat that was emailed to the school.

The university sent a campus security update email on Friday, stating that they are determining whether the threat is credible.

La Salle says they were one of several universities across the nation that received the threat via email.

Security officials are not recommending any sort of evacuation or lockdown.

“The appropriate authorities have been contacted, and are on campus at this time working with our department of Public Safety to ensure our community is protected and is safe. Based on the information at hand, they are not recommending campus-wide evacuation, lockdown, or shelter in place,” the university said in an email.

No arrests have been made.