PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There was a hero’s procession for a Marine from Huntington Valley killed in a helicopter crash.

The Warriors’ Watch Riders and others escorted the hearse carrying 28-year-old Capt. Samuel Schultz.

Eyewitness News was overhead as they made their way from Dover Air Force Base to Levine Funeral Home in Trevose.

Schultz was among four service members killed in the crash near the US-Mexico border in California on Tuesday.

His funeral will be at the funeral home on Sunday.