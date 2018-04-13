PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Though temperatures are climbing, what Flyers fans are thinking of is what will happen on the ice Friday night after losing 7-0 in game 1 of the playoffs.

“It was very disappointing to come as far as they’ve come to have that kind of game,” said David Huffman of Malvern.

But Huffman and other fans remain hopeful in the city of former underdogs— that the Flyers can rally against the Pens for game two in Pittsburgh.

“It’s not about how hard you get hit, it’s about how hard you get hit and move forward, just like Rocky said so we got a good chance tonight to bounce back and pick up the W,” said Pat Bernard of Ambler.

At a Flyers block party in Bala Cynwyd, fans enjoyed food, photo ops with the Flyers Ice Girls, and games.

One lucky winner also took home playoff tickets for game three when the Flyers are back at home.

Diehard Philly sports fans say the Eagles set the tone — and they’re ready for the rest of our sports teams to follow.

“It’s the most exciting time to live in Philadelphia,” said Marianne Schulmeister of Wynwood.

The Philly fever continues with the Sixers set to face the Miami Heat on Saturday night.

At Isgro Pastries in South Philly, the only heat they’re supporting is the one that churns out these Process-approved sweet treats — business that remains on a high note with the city’s recent sports success, says owner Michael Isgro.

“We have Sixers-layered cakes, cupcakes, Flyers cakes and cupcakes and these sixers cookies to celebrate this awesome opportunity in Philadelphia sports,” Isgro said. “It’s unbelievable … for everybody, not just us, everybody, restaurants and bars.”

The Flyers face the Penguins at 7 p.m. Friday.