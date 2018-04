AVONDALE, Pa. (CBS) — Crews in Chester County are dealing with a hazmat situation after a train began leaking gas vapors.

Crews responded to the area of 66 Baltimore Pike in Avondale around 10 a.m. to contain the leak.

No homes have been evacuated.

Officials do not believe the leak is a danger to the public.

