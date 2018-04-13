PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 10-year-old girl from Pennsylvania is receiving support from a famous face after making an emotional appeal to stop bullying.

The video first appeared on Cassidy Warner’s Facebook page last month.

The fourth-grader held up signs describing her experience at her elementary school.

Sadly, Cassidy says she’s been spit on, punched and had her hair pulled.

She says the abuse began in first grade.

Now, Cassidy’s anti-bullying pleas are getting support from actor Hugh Jackman.

He saw her video online and posted a supportive message, saying he wants Cassidy to know she’s loved, special and smart.