BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – An elderly woman was injured following an accident in Burlington County on Friday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. in the 100 block of Pemberton Browns Mills Road in the Browns Mills section of the county.

Authorities tell CBS3 that the woman suffered a seizure which they believe caused the accident.

The woman was flown to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The accident is causing delays on Pemberton Browns Mills Road.