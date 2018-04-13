Filed Under:philadelphia opera, sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Opera took a break from rehearsals to join in on Sixers mania.

Sixers Fever Spreading Throughout Delaware Valley As NBA Playoffs Near 

Nineteen singers from Opera Philadelphia performed an acapella version of the Philadelphia 76ers’ anthem, “Here Come the Sixers.”

It’s Playoff Time: The NBA’s First-Round Pairings Are Set 

The group donned their Sixers gear while they sang a version of the song in soprano, alto, tenor, and bass.

The singers were rehearsing for a new production of the opera Carmen, which runs April 27-May 6 at the Academy of Music.

Sixers Unveil ‘Phila Unite’ NBA Playoffs Logo 

The Sixers will face the Miami Heat in the first round of playoffs Saturday night in South Philadelphia.

They are the first team to head into the playoffs on a 16-game winning streak.

The Flyers are also in the playoffs.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Videos
Latest Forecast
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch