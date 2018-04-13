PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Opera took a break from rehearsals to join in on Sixers mania.

Nineteen singers from Opera Philadelphia performed an acapella version of the Philadelphia 76ers’ anthem, “Here Come the Sixers.”

The group donned their Sixers gear while they sang a version of the song in soprano, alto, tenor, and bass.

The singers were rehearsing for a new production of the opera Carmen, which runs April 27-May 6 at the Academy of Music.

The Sixers will face the Miami Heat in the first round of playoffs Saturday night in South Philadelphia.

They are the first team to head into the playoffs on a 16-game winning streak.

Sixers Head Coach Brett Brown: "we need to impose our will on Miami." "It's no secret how we've won games and how we play therefore it will be no secret in how to guard us"

The Flyers are also in the playoffs.