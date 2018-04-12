WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — An arrest warrant has been issued for two men in connection to the shooting death of a man in West Chester earlier this week.

It happened near the 200 block of East Market Street on Tuesday night.

According to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office, 26-year-old Eric Brown suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Brown’s cousin tells CBS3 that after a basketball game he got into a fight with a few people from the opposing team. He was able to escape, running into the Star Social Club on East Market Street, but then the men chased after him. One man then took out a gun and fired, killing Brown, said the family member.

“He ran around the bar twice and that’s when they shot him in the chest,” the cousin said. “From what I heard it was over a basketball game.”

Authorities say Tyrell Jacobs and Tim “TJ” Jacobs are wanted in Brown’s murder.

Both men are at large and are believed to be armed and dangerous. They are facing charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy and other related offenses.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 610-696-2700.