SALEM COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – Police in New Jersey are searching for a woman caught on video taking a wallet that was apparently left unattended on the counter at Wawa.

It happened back on Dec. 17 around 2:30 p.m. at a Wawa located in Upper Pittsgrove.

Video shows the woman approach the counter, pay for her items, and then prior to leaving she is seen taking a wallet that a customer left behind.

Police say the suspect was also captured on surveillance video leaving the parking lot in a black Ford Fusion, which was missing a passenger side front wheel cover.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Taylor Anderson from Woodstown Station at 856-769-0775.

