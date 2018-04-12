PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wawa is not only giving away free coffee on Thursday, but they have also unveiled a “secret menu.”

To unlock the secret menu on the touch screen, just press the goose in the bottom left-hand corner. A new screen then appears for the secret menu where you can select a birthday cake smoothie or a birthday cake milkshake.

just a little wawa hack for your morning🎂 wawa day (FREE COFFEE DAY) APRIL 12TH‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/NNl6qUNH5j — dae (@HellYaF_Enright) April 10, 2018

Wawa even got in on the fun on Twitter over the secret menu.

We heard it was a Goose 😉 https://t.co/4YIBUTJVQU — Wawa (@Wawa) April 11, 2018

The secret menu comes as the convenience store chain is celebrating “Wawa Day” as they have been in business the past 54 years. To celebrate, more than 790 stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Washington, D.C., Virginia and Florida, they will provide a free cup of joe of any size.

“Wawa Day is a great day for us to all pause and thank the millions of customers we’ve served over the past 54 years who have made us an integral part of the communities we serve,” said Chris Gheysens, Wawa President and CEO. “This year’s Wawa Day is particularly special because we are also celebrating that, in just over four years, through Wawa and The Wawa Foundation, we have supported thousands of non-profit organizations and achieved our goal of donating $50 million by 2018. We could have never done this alone, and thank all of our customers who gave generously to our in-store campaigns and who make everything we do possible. Happy Wawa Day everyone and cheers to you all!”

Wawa says they expect to give away roughly 2 million cups of coffee.