PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s a bustling place in Spring House, Montgomery County where out of the box thinking comes from the top and trickles down to your plate in Mediterranean fare that’s meant to satisfy you over soft white tablecloths.

It’s called Po Le Cucina and it’s an intimate restaurant with Italian influences born from the eyes of a Vietnamese refugee.

Vittoria Woodill has more on this week’s Taste With Tori.