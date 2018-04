NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) – Delaware State Police confirm a pedestrian has been struck and killed by a vehicle in New Castle, Thursday morning.

It happened on U.S. Route 40 (Pulaski Hwy.) westbound, in the area of Wilton Boulevard, just after 5:30 a.m.

Police say the driver remained at the scene.

All westbound lanes of Route 40 were briefly closed at Wilton Boulevard. They have since reopened.

No further information has been released.