PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There will never be another hurricane named Harvey, Irma, Maria or Nate.

The World Meteorological Association is retiring those names.

Harvey, Irma and Maria were exceptionally destructive and killed dozens of people.

They battered the United States late last summer and caused more than $200 billion in damage.

Nate was deadly in Central America and made landfall on the Gulf Coast last October.