PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —Some kids at a day care center have to stay inside these days and a protective mother goose is the reason why.

Workers at a child care center in Kansas say the mama goose laid her eggs in their garden bed about a week ago and she doesn’t like it when the kids go outside to play.

It is also a federal offense to move her nest.

But teachers say the experience has promoted animal education and the kids will just continue playing inside for another month.