PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Flames broke out at a home in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park section early Thursday morning.

It happened on the 3800 block of Park Avenue just after 2 a.m.

Firefighters placed the flames under control just before 3 a.m.

Medics rushed three men to the hospital where they are in stable condition.

No word on a cause.

Officials from L&I have been called to investigate if that home may have been used as an illegal boarding house.