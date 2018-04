BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) – A man in Bensalem is accused of stealing $700 worth of Tylenol and Advil from a local grocery store.

It happened at the Giant Food Store at 2721 Street Road in Bensalem, last Saturday around 7:30 p.m.

Police say the man walked out of the store with 59 bottles of the medication.

If you have any information about the identity of this man, contact Bensalem Police at (215) 633-3719.