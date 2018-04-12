NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS/AP) — A former supermodel is testifying on Thursday during day four of Bill Cosby’s sexual assault retrial.

Janice Dickinson told a jury that Cosby raped her in 1982 after giving her a pill he claimed would help with her menstrual cramps.

Dickinson, who is the fourth accuser to take the witness stand, told the courtroom she was “rendered motionless” by the pill as Cosby got on top of her in his Lake Tahoe, California, hotel room.

Dickinson was 27 at the time and says she felt vaginal pain. After waking up the next morning, she says she noticed semen between her legs.

Earlier, accuser Janice Baker-Kinney testified that she believed Cosby gave her a pill she believed was a Quaalude.

Baker-Kinney told the court the day after the alleged assault, she told her sister, “I just slept with Bill Cosby. I think I slept with him. I got really drunk.”

A friend of Baker-Kinney’s testified she called her after the alleged assault and said, “She felt stunned, shame, mortified telling the story. She was violated. She blamed herself for taking the pill.”

Kinney-Baker was asked about coming forward and telling her story to detectives and about the culture of the 1980s when party and mood-enhancing drugs were rampant.

“There was nothing of acquaintance rape that we knew of, nothing of date rape. It just wasn’t the norm to come forward, especially, so few people are believed. It feels like there’s a lot of victim blaming instead of perpetrator blaming. It’s embarrassing, it’s humiliating. There’s a little bit of shame included. How did I let that happen to me?” she said.

During cross examination, Cosby lawyer Tom Mesereau suggested that Baker-Kinney was motivated to distort the facts of a fun evening when she heard about a possible $100 million windfall from Cosby. She came forward in April 2015, a few months after lawyer Gloria Allred proposed that Cosby set aside a chunk of his fortune to compensate accusers. Cosby never agreed to that.

Baker-Kinney told the jury she was motivated by a desire to help other accusers, and that she’s only relied on Allred as a media adviser and point of contact “to make sure I didn’t get tripped up.” She said she’s never paid Allred, hasn’t been paid by the lawyer and hasn’t been involved litigation against Cosby.

Cosby is charged with sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in 2004. He says it was consensual. His first trial ended in a hung jury.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)