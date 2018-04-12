DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Police in Delaware County are searching for a man who may be armed following a hit-and-run crash on Thursday night, sources tell CBS3.
It happened near State Road and Mason Avenue in Drexel Hill.
Chopper 3 was over the scene where two vehicles appear to be involved in separate crashes on the side of the road.
One person has been taken into custody.
Further details surrounding the incident are unknown at this time.
Stay with CBS Philly as we continue to follow this developing story.