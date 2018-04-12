BREAKING: Sources: Armed Man Sought Following Hit-And-Run In Delaware County |

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Police in Delaware County are searching for a man who may be armed following a hit-and-run crash on Thursday night, sources tell CBS3.

It happened near State Road and Mason Avenue in Drexel Hill.

Chopper 3 was over the scene where two vehicles appear to be involved in separate crashes on the side of the road.

One person has been taken into custody.

Further details surrounding the incident are unknown at this time.

Stay with CBS Philly as we continue to follow this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Videos
Latest Forecast
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch