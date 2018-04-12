PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Disgusting or just what you’ve been waiting for?

Want #mayochup in stores? 500,000 votes for “yes” and we’ll release it to you saucy Americans. — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) April 11, 2018

Folks on social media are split over the possible launch of a new Heinz condiment.

Mayochup is a pre-made blend of mayonnaise and ketchup in one container.

Right now, it’s available in some areas but Heinz is considering adding it to United States’ store shelves.

The company wants to hear from you first.

They are conducting a poll on twitter from now until Sunday.

If they get 500,000 “Yes” votes, they will begin selling it in the United States.