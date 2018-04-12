PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s been a lot of debate about the legality of Philadelphia’s sugary drink tax.

Now, a new study shows the tax could have some health benefits.

Study: Kids Who Eat Fish Will Get Better Sleep, Brain Boost

Researchers at Drexel University found Philadelphians are 40 percent less likely to have soda since the tax passed last year.

They’re 64 percent less likely to have energy drinks now.

That tax adds one and a half cents per ounce on sugary drinks.

Heinz Lets America Decide On ‘Mayochup’

Extra calories and sugar from those drinks have been connected to weight gain, type-2 diabetes and tooth decay.