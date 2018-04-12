PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a frightening moment for a family at a safari park in England when a giraffe decided to poke its head into their car.

A driver was feeding a giraffe when the animal stuck its head in for more.

The driver tried to roll up the window, and the window shattered as the giraffe pulled his head out.

Authorities say neither the giraffe nor the family in the car were hurt.