PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Conagra Brands is recalling more than 135,000 of its Banquet Salisbury steak meals.

Health officials say the family-sized Salisbury steaks and brown gravy, might be contaminated with bone and other materials

Three people have reported suffering minor mouth injuries from the meat.

The affected items were produced on March 10 and have a “Best by” date of Sept. 1 of next year.