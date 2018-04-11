WASHINGTON (CNN) — President Donald Trump warned Russia on Wednesday that it should “get ready” for a missile strike on Syria, vowing to thwart any missile defenses.
“Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and ‘smart!’,” Trump wrote. “You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!”
Trump has been weighing his course of action in Syria following a suspected chemical attack in the country. Trump described the attack as “sick” and criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran for supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Trump threatened that there would be a “big price to pay” for the attack.
Why is America in the Middle East? Why are American taxpayers paying the equivalent of about $9 more per gallon over the posted price at the gasoline pump (as argued without rebuttal by GOP presidential primary candidate, Jon Huntsman, at the Reagan Library debates in 2008) to provide international oil companies with free security every year? Why are we failing to invest those same tax dollars in good job creating planet and health saving wind, solar, and environmentally regulated domestic natural gas to produce electricity and to run our trucks and trains for genuine national, military, economic, health, and environmental security and wide spread prosperity for all Americans? Why are we burning drought and heat creating, air and water polluting, tree and people and planet killing coal? Why is America exporting its domestic natural gas and importing Saudi oil? Why are we allowing China to be the world leader in clean energy manufacturing and export? Putin loves war in the Middle East. Why? Because it will drive up the price for Russian oil that Putin profits from. Why does Trump “honor” Putin and “dishonor” our FBI and our intelligence officers and that of our allies? Special Counsel Mueller should be able to answer that soon!