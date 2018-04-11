PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have identified a suspect after a teen was gunned down on South Street on Easter Sunday.

Authorities say they are searching for 18-year-old Zahmir White who is wanted in the killing of 16-year-old William Bethel.

The shooting happened on April 1 just before 6 p.m., on the 800 block of South Street.

Police say that two groups of teens got into an argument and there was a small amount of fighting.

“One of the kids from the opposing group had a firearm and shot 16-year-old William Bethel in the pelvis,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Jack Ryan said.

Police say William was shot once in the left pelvis. The teen was transported to an area hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

The teen died days later at the hospital. William was a sophomore at Boys Latin of Philadelphia Charter School.

“He was full of kindness and had a magnetic spirit. He was a leader with a warm heart and gentle smile. Bill was a scholar-athlete, participating in boxing, football, and basketball as well as achieving honor roll,” the school said in a statement.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Zahmir White is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.