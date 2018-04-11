PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers unveiled a special playoffs logo as part of their season long “Spirit of 76” initiative.

The Sixers’ “Phila Unite” logo campaign begins as they clinched their first playoff berth since 2011-12.

The Sixers have shown off the playoff logo throughout the city in the past week, with 30-foot by 20-foot flag draped on Humphrys Flag Company, 50-foot by 50-foot banner on The Center facing I-95, murals throughout Philadelphia and more than 10,000 Sixers playoff logo decals given out by the team’s staff.

“The ‘Phila Unite’ campaign was thoughtfully developed for our fans and city over the past several years in anticipation of this moment, the moment when the 76ers returned to the NBA Playoffs,” said Chris Heck, Philadelphia 76ers President of Business Operations. “The energy in the Greater Philadelphia Area is electric right now and we wanted to rally together all of our fans from not only this region, but from around the globe. ‘Phila Unite’ pairs the rich and storied history of our city with the passionate, proud fans who we consider irreplaceable members of the 76ers family. We’re thrilled that this moment has finally arrived and look forward to watching the best fans in the world come together for the 2018 NBA Playoffs.”

All fans in attendance for Game 1 of the playoffs will receive a playoff T-shirt. For the second home game, all fans in attendance will receive a 12-inch by 13-inch “Phila Unite” rally flag.