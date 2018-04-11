PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Since a freak injury in late March, fans of the Sixers have been keeping an eye out for the return of their beloved star, who says he probably will not be ready to play at the start of the playoffs.

Joel Embiid shooting his shots. Looking smooth with the mask on. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/1QksS1TIPq — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) April 11, 2018

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid says it’s unlikely he’ll be available for at least Game 1 of the playoffs this weekend.

Embiid hasn’t played since March 28 when he suffered a broken bone around his left eye in a collision with teammate Markelle Fultz. Embiid wore a black mask that covered the top part of his face and would need one in the postseason.

The Sixers clearly need their big man if they’re going to make a run in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Embiid leads the team with 22.9 points and 11 rebounds in 63 games, helping Philly clinch its first playoff berth since 2012.

Embiid says it’s “unlikely but still a chance,” he plays in Game 1.

“I want to play but right now I feel like I’m not ready yet,” Embiid said. “It’s getting there. I’ve got to keep working every day. With the way it’s been progressing, I’m hopeful I’ll be back soon.”

The Sixers have won a team-record 15 straight games and can wrap up the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a home victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.

Embiid wore the mask in some light pregame shooting drills.

