PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police are searching for a shoplifter who sprayed an employee with mace.

It happened at the Rag and Bone clothing store at 16th and Walnut Street on March 30th.

Police say a female suspect took several items and attempted to leave without paying. When an employee confronted the women, she got a face full of mace.

The suspect then took off with close to $3,000 worth of merchandise.

Anyone who recognizes the woman should call police.