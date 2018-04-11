PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been just over one week since the Galanti family has been short one member.

Abal, a K9 dog for SEPTA is now with another trainer and no longer at the place he called home for more than 4 years.

“He’s just a big goofy dog when he’s home,” said Nicole Galanti.

Abal worked as a bomb detection dog with Nicole Galanti’s husband, Richard, who for more than 13 years was a K-9 officer for the transit system.

In late March, he was told he was being transferred to another division.

“It was just all of sudden. There was no reason,” Nicole said.

And Abal was being transferred as well.

The Galantis say they’re not sure why the transfer happened, though they believe it may have to do with a uniform change.

In 2015, SEPTA directed K9 officers were directed to update their uniforms. Officer Galanti refused, saying he should be reimbursed for the cost and he filed a grievance with the union in December.

“I can’t imagine it would be over a jacket that costs $150,” Nicole said.

Now that union, FOP Lodge 109, says they fully back the family and believe the transfer may be retaliatory.

“The timing of it just looks bad in the opinion of the union. It looks bad that he was transferred while the grievance was still going on,” said Troy Parham, FOP Lodge 109 trustee member.

“We have gotten a lot of support from the community. It helps. It helps because it keeps me strong,” said Nicole.

That support is also coming from New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney who wrote a letter to SEPTA Chief Thomas Nestel.

Congressman Bob Brady is also backing the family and calling for Abal’s return.

“I think they’ll come to their sense and put this guy back and put this dog back in service,” the congressman said.

“Send Abal home because it’s senseless. It’s senseless and it’s must silly at this point. He belongs here and he belongs with us and his family,” said Nicole.