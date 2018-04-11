WASHINGTON (CNN) — House Speaker Paul Ryan has told confidantes he is not seeking re-election and will soon announce his decision, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told CNN Wednesday.

He is expected to address his decision in a closed-door GOP conference meeting Wednesday morning, the sources said.

Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, has been in Congress since 1999 and became House speaker in 2015.

