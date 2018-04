PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Another case of mumps has been confirmed in Montgomery County.

This time, an 8-year-old is being treated for the virus, despite being vaccinated.

Health Officials: Montgomery County Mumps Outbreak Linked To Delaware Dance Event

There’s been a recent outbreak in Montgomery and Chester Counties, and in Delaware, that’s been traced to a dance event in Wilmington.

Health officials have not said if the latest case is connected.