PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Flames broke out at the former Inquirer building in Center City for the second day in a row.

Firefighters were at the building on 15th Street and Callowhill Street Wednesday around 8 a.m.

Smoke could be seen coming from the building.

So far there’s no word on the extent of any damage or the cause of the fire.

Firefighters also responded to the Inquirer building Tuesday for a small fire.