PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The senior prom is already a big deal, but bringing an eagles player to the party takes it to another level!

Eagles safety Tre Sullivan, will be escorting a student from Universal Audenried Charter High School to her senior prom.

Sullivan also teamed up with several organizations today to surprise two students with a complete and all-expenses paid prom package.

He says, since joining the Eagles, he has been inspired to give back to the community.