PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —The Eagles’ Nick Foles has gone from Super Bowl LII MVP to author after agreeing to terms with Tyndale Momentum to publish his memoir.

Foles’ “Believe It: My Journey of Success, Failure and Overcoming the Odds” details his faith and growth as a person and football player.

“I really didn’t expect to be writing a book at this point in my life,” said Foles, “but I’m excited about the opportunity to tell my story and share my faith. Ever since the Super Bowl, people have been wanting to hear about how we got there and what it was like, which is a big part of the story, but I also want to be transparent about the struggles I’ve gone through in my life and my career. There’s so much pressure right now—especially with social media—to always look like we’re perfect, but we’re not. At least I’m not, and I think it’s important to be open and honest about that, because it’s in those moments of weakness when we grow the most.”

The 29-year-old signal caller will donate 100 percent of his proceeds from the book to Christian charities and humanitarian causes around the world.

“When we were approached about writing a book, Tori and I prayed about it and decided that, if we do this, we want all the money to go to charities and ministries all around the world,” Foles said.

Foles’s book release will be supported by a comprehensive marketing campaign, as well as a national media and book-signing tour that will coincide with the June 26 release.