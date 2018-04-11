By CBS 3
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —The four games scheduled as part of the Birds’ preseason were released Wednesday.

The Philadelphia Eagles will play the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns and New York Jets during their 2018 NFL preseason.

Taking the field at Lincoln Financial as the recently crowned Super Bowl champions, the Eagles will play a storied franchise in the Steelers during the second week of August.

In the Birds’ third preseason game at Cleveland will be shown nationally on FOX on Thursday, August 23 at 8 p.m.

