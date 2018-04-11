PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —A well established bar in downtown State College, Pennsylvania is closing its doors in a few months.

The Darkhorse Tavern recently announced that it will be closing its doors after 20-plus years of business.

In an Instagram post, the State College bar says the following:

“We, at the Darkhorse Tavern, wish to THANK YOU for your support and patronage over the past 20-plus years. Thank you for choosing us as a place to come have a pint, a laugh, or a plate of wings. A place to watch the game or listen to music. Without your support, we would not have these wonderful memories spanning the past two decades. But, as they say, all good things must come to an end. After many years in the hospitality industry, the previous owner has decided to retire. The LAST DAY OF OPERATION for the Darkhorse Tavern will be July 15th 2018. To our patrons, current and former employees, vendors and everybody who has called the Darkhorse theirs, we raise a pint to you. It has been a pleasure serving you for the last 20 years. Thank you. Humbly,

The Darkhorse”

For those interested in visiting the bar, hurry up because July 15 will be the last day patrons will be served.