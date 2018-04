PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Disney lover’s dream home is up for sale in Windermere, Florida.

The current owners are Disney enthusiasts and every single room, including the kitchen, has a Disney character theme.

Apparently, the home is about three miles from Disney World.

It also has a view of the Magic Kingdom’s fireworks every night over the lake.

In case you are interested, the price tag on this 7-bedroom, 6-bathroom home is $800,000.