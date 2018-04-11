GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS) — The DEA and Homeland Security intercepted 500 pounds of meth that was packed inside Disney figurines.
The agencies estimate the value of the drugs is around $2 million.
The DEA says the shipment came from Mexico and they seized it in Gwinnett County, Georgia.
They did not say if that was the final destination, or give details on any arrests.
However, the smugglers did have hundreds of legitimate ceramic-like Disney figurines mixed in with the wax ones, which were stuffed with meth.
