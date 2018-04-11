WATCH LIVE: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Testifies Before House Committee On Data Breach Scandal
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS) — The DEA and Homeland Security intercepted 500 pounds of meth that was packed inside Disney figurines.

The agencies estimate the value of the drugs is around $2 million.

The DEA says the shipment came from Mexico and they seized it in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

They did not say if that was the final destination, or give details on any arrests.

However, the smugglers did have hundreds of legitimate ceramic-like Disney figurines mixed in with the wax ones, which were stuffed with meth.

 

  Feudi A Pandola says:
    April 11, 2018 at 11:38 am

    Ahhh…finest meth avaialble imported from our friends in Mexico.

