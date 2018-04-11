PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The filming for “Creed 2” is underway in Philadelphia.

The stars are using their free time to enjoy the city and we have the pictures to prove it.

Cowtown Rodeo Will Be Entertaining Families For Generations To Come

Michael B. Jordan was spotted having dinner at D’Angelo’s in Rittenhouse Square Tuesday night.

He took a picture with the co-owner.

Eyewitness News was told Jordan had lobster fra diavolo and crab meat, and he loved it.

Parents File Lawsuit Against University Of Pennsylvania Over Daughter’s Suicide

Actress Brigitte Neilsen stopped by Gran Caffe L’Aquila for gelato Tuesday.

She took a picture with the owner.

Nielsen says she is enjoying Philadelphia.