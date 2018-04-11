BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A controversial farming lease in an Upper Bucks community was terminated after a board vote Tuesday night.

The Springfield Township Board voted to end a contract with farmer Anthony Renner, who used part of Peppermint Park to grow hay. The vote comes after neighbors said 11 dogs have recently died due to a herbicide used in the farming process.

Residents Believe Herbicide Used At Park Is Killing Pets

“The Board was certainly empathetic to residents who lost their dogs,” said Springfield Township Manager Michael Brown.

Brown said the lease termination allows Renner to cut and harvest hay at the park until Dec. 1 under the original terms. The township will also pay the farmer $23,292.65 to settle all potential future claims.

“It’s a bittersweet moment for me,” said David Bretz, who lost two dogs this year. “I think the sheer number of people who came out last night is a statement in itself in how residents felt about the situation.”

The vote was four in favor, one abstention due to conflict.

The board will also discuss what they can do with the land at another meeting in the future.