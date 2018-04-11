PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say an arrest has been made in the murder of an art student last November.

Authorities say Kierra Johnson, 21, was strangled and left in the creek, right off the Cobbs Creek Parkway, near Spruce Street. She was later found dead by a passerby.

“Someone was out jogging and contacted a PAL officer at a local PAL center,” said Philadelphia Police Homicide Capt. John Ryan.

Johnson was an art student at Hussian College.

A spokeswoman for the school said in a statement last year that she was a talented, gentle, kind person and an excellent artist, who will be deeply missed.

“Talented, gentle, kind and always smiling Ki was not only a visual artist, but a performance artist as well. She will be deeply missed by all and it is a particularly difficult time for us as we are a small, close-knit community,” the statement read.

Police have not yet released the identity of the suspect.