PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A South Jersey family got quite the surprise during Wednesday night’s Phillies game.

Air Force Major Robert Rowton, who has been away for six months overseas, surprised his family while they were on the field, dancing with the Phillie Phanatic during the 5th inning.

Twenty seconds after the music stopped Rowton entered from home pate to surprise his wife Jill and their three kids: Bronwyn, 15, Abigail, 13 and Alena, 9.

Rowton is based out of Joint Base Maguire and the family lives in South Jersey.