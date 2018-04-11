Filed Under:Local TV, Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A South Jersey family got quite the surprise during Wednesday night’s Phillies game.

Air Force Major Robert Rowton, who has been away for six months overseas, surprised his family while they were on the field, dancing with the Phillie Phanatic during the 5th inning.

Twenty seconds after the music stopped Rowton entered from home pate to surprise his wife Jill and their three kids: Bronwyn, 15, Abigail, 13 and Alena, 9.

Rowton is based out of Joint Base Maguire and the family lives in South Jersey.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Videos
Latest Forecast
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch