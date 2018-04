LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – One firefighter was hurt battling a fire at the Eden Resorts and Suites in Manheim Township, Lancaster County on Tuesday night.

Our sister station CBS 21 in Harrisburg says the fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. on the 200 block of Eden Road.

The injured firefighter is said to be in stable condition.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.