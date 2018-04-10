Filed Under:Local TV, shooting, West Chester

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Detectives are investigating the shooting of a man in West Chester on Tuesday night.

It happened near the 200 block of East Market Street.

Authorities tell CBS3 that one man was rushed to the hospital. No word on his condition at this time.

No arrests have been made.

West Chester University issued an alert to students on Tuesday night saying in part, ” the campus community is cautioned to be aware of their surroundings and to report all suspicious situations. The campus community is encouraged to program 911 and 610-436-3311 into their cell phones.”

 

