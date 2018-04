SARASOTA, Fl. (CBS) — A stunning case of road rage, captured on tape in Sarasota, Florida.

Police: Man Kills Dog, Collects Nearly $15,000 In GoFundMe Donations

An argument between a motorcyclist and a driver of a gray Mazda got into it

The driver side-swipes the motorcyclist, causing him to crash into the curb.

Girls Jump From Balcony To Escape Dance Studio Fire

The motorcyclist suffered a fractured rib and needed several staples in his knee.

Police are still looking for the driver.