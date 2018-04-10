Filed Under:Camden County Correctional Facility, Local TV

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — It was a very special day for veterans and inmates in Camden County.

Three veterans, who have been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, were presented with their own service dogs on Tuesday afternoon.

Inmates at Camden County Correctional Facility spent the last few months training them in partnership with “above and beyond dog training.”

One dog named Lucy is still looking for her forever home.

If you know of a veteran in need of a service dog, the Camden County Correctional Facility wants to hear from you.

